Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $379.07. The stock had a trading volume of 55,148,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,964,748. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $382.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.84.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

