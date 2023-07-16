Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,320 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,653,000 after buying an additional 1,267,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,863,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,973,000 after purchasing an additional 854,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,397,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 169,422 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FUTY traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $43.13. 192,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average is $43.72. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $50.25.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.