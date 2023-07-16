Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 136,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 63,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 47,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 34,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SLB opened at $57.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

