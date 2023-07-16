Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 391,700 Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 391,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000.

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORLU opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40. Four Leaf Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

About Four Leaf Acquisition

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

