Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 391,700 Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 391,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000.
Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FORLU opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40. Four Leaf Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $11.38.
About Four Leaf Acquisition
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Four Leaf Acquisition
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Four Leaf Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Leaf Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.