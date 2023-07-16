Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 237,760 Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit (NASDAQ:TBMCU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit (NASDAQ:TBMCU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 237,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000.
Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000.
Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit Stock Performance
Shares of Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19. Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $10.19.
