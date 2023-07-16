Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 667 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $449.46 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $469.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

