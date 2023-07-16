Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,621 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $186.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.51. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $209.24.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

