Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 255,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.79% of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,000. Mangrove Partners lifted its position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

HWEL opened at $10.30 on Friday. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

