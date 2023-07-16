Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Free Report) by 270.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,352 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 23,719 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,304,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 78,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NSTD opened at $10.39 on Friday. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

