Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,781,000 after buying an additional 55,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,497,000 after buying an additional 65,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Chubb Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CB stock opened at $188.33 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

