Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 43,300 Shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITTU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITTU – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LITTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the first quarter worth about $492,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the third quarter worth about $98,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LITTU opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $11.18.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Company Profile

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

