Saybrook Capital NC Has $11.95 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Saybrook Capital NC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 3.8% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,004,000 after acquiring an additional 15,537 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in PayPal by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 775,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,916,000 after buying an additional 97,806 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 39,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.