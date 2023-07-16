Sapphire 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,292.65 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $24.66 million and $1,292.65 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,941.26 or 0.06379128 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00048397 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00031722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013706 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,407,530,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,386,947,804 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.