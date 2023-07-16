Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Short Interest Update

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,143,400 shares, an increase of 254.3% from the June 15th total of 322,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 357.3 days.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.20.
About Santhera Pharmaceuticals
