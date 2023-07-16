Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Short Interest Update

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,143,400 shares, an increase of 254.3% from the June 15th total of 322,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 357.3 days.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Santhera Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.00. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

About Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need in the European Union and internationally. The company's lead pipeline candidate includes Vamorolone, which is being developed for the treatments of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

