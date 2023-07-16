Salomon & Ludwin LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,482 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $263.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.87. 23,054,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,130,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $791.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.42. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $316.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

