Salomon & Ludwin LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,220,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,273,000 after purchasing an additional 257,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,491 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,718.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,818,000 after acquiring an additional 193,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,389,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VCR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.41. 482,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,694. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.59 and its 200-day moving average is $252.40. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $213.73 and a 12-month high of $293.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

