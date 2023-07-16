Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after buying an additional 42,934 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $3.05 on Friday, hitting $113.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,825. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $93.82 and a 1 year high of $132.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

