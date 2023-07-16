Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $12.08 Million Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 606,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 1.4% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 72,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

PEY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. 314,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,714. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.