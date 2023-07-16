Salomon & Ludwin LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $4.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $487.89. 1,071,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,960. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $462.25 and its 200 day moving average is $461.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

