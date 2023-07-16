Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.22.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $229.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.19. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $232.20. The company has a market cap of $223.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.52, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $3,373,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,420,455.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $3,373,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,420,455.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 910,723 shares of company stock worth $191,912,295. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its stake in Salesforce by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 24,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

