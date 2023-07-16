Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Boosted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,643 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $54,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,859,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $3,373,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,420,455.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,859,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 910,723 shares of company stock worth $191,912,295 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,278,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $232.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

