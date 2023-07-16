Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $216,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $229.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.37 billion, a PE ratio of 603.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $232.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $3,373,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,420,455.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $3,373,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,420,455.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 910,723 shares of company stock valued at $191,912,295. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

