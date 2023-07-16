Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $3,373,050.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $3,373,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,420,455.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $3,168,600.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $3,160,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $3,199,800.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $3,164,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $229.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $232.20. The company has a market capitalization of $223.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.22.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

