Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Short Interest Up 53.2% in June

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,200 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 368,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 279,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryvyl

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVYL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryvyl during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryvyl in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryvyl in the first quarter worth about $81,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ryvyl during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ryvyl during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryvyl Trading Up 17.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVYL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. 1,172,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,764. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. Ryvyl has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.86.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl ( NASDAQ:RVYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ryvyl had a negative net margin of 72.87% and a negative return on equity of 225.08%. The company had revenue of $11.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryvyl will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Coyni, a digital currency platform that is backed on a 1:1 ratio to the U.S.

