Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Short Interest Up 53.2% in June

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,200 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 368,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 279,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryvyl
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVYL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryvyl during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryvyl in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryvyl in the first quarter worth about $81,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ryvyl during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ryvyl during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ryvyl Trading Up 17.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RVYL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. 1,172,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,764. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. Ryvyl has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.86.
About Ryvyl
Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Coyni, a digital currency platform that is backed on a 1:1 ratio to the U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ryvyl
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Ryvyl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryvyl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.