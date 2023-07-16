Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of R. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ryder System Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of R traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,595. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $102.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average is $86.95.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.90%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

