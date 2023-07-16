RXO (NYSE:RXO) Lowered to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RXO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.56.

Shares of NYSE:RXO opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. RXO has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RXO will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in RXO by 171.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 444,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 280,207 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in RXO by 7.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in RXO by 233.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 84,692 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in RXO by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 334,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in RXO by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,899,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,585,000 after acquiring an additional 397,256 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

