Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Raised to $139.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $139.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

RGLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.11.

RGLD stock opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.98.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Gold news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,552,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after buying an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,246,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,651,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,382,000 after buying an additional 659,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,762,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

