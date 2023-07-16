Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $89.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $105.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 2.47.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

