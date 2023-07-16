Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $89.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.93.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
RCL stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $105.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 2.47.
Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at $11,766,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 729,861 shares of company stock valued at $58,020,180. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean Cruises
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.