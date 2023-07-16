Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $33.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.