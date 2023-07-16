Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Short Interest Update

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the June 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Roots Price Performance

RROTF stock remained flat at $1.98 during trading on Friday. Roots has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

