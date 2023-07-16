Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Reaches $2,088.15 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $1.02 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for about $2,088.15 or 0.06880806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 479,184 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 479,219.4210101 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,077.70589077 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $2,448,247.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

