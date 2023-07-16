Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Down 78.2% in June

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the June 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rightmove Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:RTMVY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 47,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,226. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.1083 dividend. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rightmove Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Rightmove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $560.50.

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.