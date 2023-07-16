Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Up 60.7% in June

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the June 15th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,032,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Renesas Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Renesas Electronics Stock Down 2.0 %

Renesas Electronics stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. 72,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,196. Renesas Electronics has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics ( OTCMKTS:RNECY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

See Also

