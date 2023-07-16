Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Short Interest Up 83.1% in June

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 891,200 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the June 15th total of 486,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RPHM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 82,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,929. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $247.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RPHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 100,000 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,330,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,645,392.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Niall O’donnell purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,188,713 shares in the company, valued at $17,509,704. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,330,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,645,392.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $12,236,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 245,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 107,135 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

