Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 213,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Reliq Health Technologies Price Performance

RQHTF remained flat at $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,046. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 million, a PE ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. Reliq Health Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.59.

Get Reliq Health Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Reliq Health Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.