Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $105.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.09. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Get Free Report

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

