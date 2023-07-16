Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 69.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

