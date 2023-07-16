Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.68.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 69.39%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
