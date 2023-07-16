Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator's stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Rave Restaurant Group last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 69.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile



Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

