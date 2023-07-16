Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Update

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the June 15th total of 294,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDWR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Radware from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radware
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 53.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 73.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 63.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the first quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.
Radware Trading Down 4.3 %
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $69.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Radware will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Radware Company Profile
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.
