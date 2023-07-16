Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Update

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the June 15th total of 294,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDWR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Radware from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Radware alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radware

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 53.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 73.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 63.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the first quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Radware Trading Down 4.3 %

Radware stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,407. The firm has a market cap of $850.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36. Radware has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $24.48.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $69.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Radware will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.