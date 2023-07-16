Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Short Interest Update

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the June 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS:QUISF remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Friday. 5,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,473. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

