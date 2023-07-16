Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) Short Interest Update

Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the June 15th total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days.

Quinsam Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS:QCAAF remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. Quinsam Capital has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

Quinsam Capital Company Profile

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as a investment and merchant banking firm in Canada. It primarily focuses on investment in technology, healthcare, mining and exploration, e-sports, and cannabis markets. The company's activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments.

