Quilter (LON:QLT) PT Lowered to GBX 75

Quilter (LON:QLT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 80 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.96) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quilter from GBX 74 ($0.95) to GBX 76 ($0.98) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.80) to GBX 125 ($1.61) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 93.20 ($1.20).

Get Quilter alerts:

Quilter Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of QLT opened at GBX 79.60 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. Quilter has a one year low of GBX 74.77 ($0.96) and a one year high of GBX 124.85 ($1.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.33, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 82.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quilter

About Quilter

In other Quilter news, insider George Reid purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £16,600 ($21,355.98). 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.