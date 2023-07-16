QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
QuickLogic Trading Up 1.3 %
QUIK stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $123.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
