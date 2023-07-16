QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Trading Up 1.3 %

QUIK stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $123.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuickLogic will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QuickLogic Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

