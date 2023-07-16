Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Magellan Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MMP. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,259,000 after buying an additional 50,761,361 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,731 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,666,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,233 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 2,795,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.04%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.