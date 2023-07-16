Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the June 15th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3,013.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,163 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 17,175,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after acquiring an additional 876,923 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $973,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 203,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 13.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,502,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 180,587 shares during the last quarter. 31.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

PPT stock remained flat at $3.59 during trading on Friday. 90,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,931. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

