PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the June 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTAIY traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,257. PT Astra International Tbk has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16.

PT Astra International Tbk Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.5459 dividend. This is a boost from PT Astra International Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.96%. PT Astra International Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

