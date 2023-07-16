ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Stock Price Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $86.23

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.23 and traded as low as $86.00. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $87.30, with a volume of 1,941 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average of $87.87.

Get ProShares Ultra Health Care alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Health Care

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 82,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Health Care

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.