Prom Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.72 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Prom has a market cap of $72.69 million and $2.72 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for about $3.98 or 0.00013136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Prom

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.00285308 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,819,007.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

