Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Purchases 45 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $451.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $453.75.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

