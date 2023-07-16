Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems accounts for approximately 1.5% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INSP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total value of $483,767.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,404.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.91, for a total transaction of $155,478.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,943.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total value of $483,767.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,013 shares of company stock worth $5,426,250. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.70.

Shares of INSP opened at $326.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.03 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.62 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.19.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

