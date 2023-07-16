Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises 4.1% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $259.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.34 and its 200 day moving average is $250.24. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

